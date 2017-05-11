Armed police engaged in ongoing deadly standoff in Trenton

May 11, 2017, 10:03 AM ET
PHOTO: Police move in during standoff with a man in a home in Trenton, N.J., on May 10, 2017. PlayMatt Rourke/AP Photo
WATCH Police standoff results in 1 death, 3 injured

Armed police in Trenton, New Jersey, are engaged in a deadly standoff with a suspect for a second straight day.

The incident began Wednesday morning in a residential neighborhood in New Jersey's capital when U.S. Marshals went to a home to attempt to serve a warrant, officials said. The suspect, 35-year-old Tyleeb Reese, who was inside the home, allegedly fired on the marshals. The officers backed out of the house while under fire, officials said.

PHOTO: Police stand guard on a perimeter of a standoff with a man in a home in Trenton, N.J, on May 10, 2017. Matt Rourke/AP Photo
Police stand guard on a perimeter of a standoff with a man in a home in Trenton, N.J, on May 10, 2017.

A bystander outside the home was crawling on the ground for safety when he was struck by gunfire and died, according to ABC affiliate WPVI in Philadelphia.

Resident Roseman Pilot told WPVI, "I come right out and see a body laying on the ground, cops hiding behind cover. It was crazy."

Massachusetts cop killing suspect fatally shot after standoff

Three Mercer County Sheriff's officers have been injured, WPVI reported.

PHOTO: Police stand guard at the perimeter of a standoff with a man in a home in Trenton, N.J., on May 10, 2017. Matt Rourke/AP Photo
Police stand guard at the perimeter of a standoff with a man in a home in Trenton, N.J., on May 10, 2017.

Armed officers were seen helping neighbors to safety on Thursday.

PHOTO: A police officer helps to move a woman to safety during a standoff with a man in a home in Trenton, N.J., on May 10, 2017. Matt Rourke/AP Photo
A police officer helps to move a woman to safety during a standoff with a man in a home in Trenton, N.J., on May 10, 2017.

Authorities have deployed tear gas and have sent in a robot with a cellphone in an attempt to talk the suspect into surrendering.

PHOTO: A police officer operates a robot during a standoff with a man in a home in Trenton, N.J., on May 10, 2017. Matt Rourke/AP Photo
A police officer operates a robot during a standoff with a man in a home in Trenton, N.J., on May 10, 2017.

Officers also used bullhorns to negotiate with the suspect, saying things like, "I want this to end peacefully," and, "We have not tried to hurt you."

Gunfire between the police and the suspect was heard early this morning.

ABC News' Gio Benitez, Josh Hoyos and Erin Keohane have contributed to this report.