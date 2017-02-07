Army Will Grant Easement for Dakota Access Pipeline

The Army Corps of Engineers told Congress it intends to grant an easement to allow for the completion of the controversial Dakota Access Pipeline (DAPL), according to a statement from the Army.

The pipeline has become a focal point of protests against the final stage of the project, which is opposed by the Sioux at Standing Rock tribe, stemming from fears of damage to Lake Oahe, next to their reservation.

"Today's announcement will allow for the final step, which is granting of the easement," said Robert Speer, acting Secretary of the Army. "Once that it done, we will have completed all the tasks in the Presidential Memorandum of January 24, 2017."