Atlanta residents may face travel nightmare after highway bridge collapses following fire

Mar 31, 2017, 11:28 AM ET
PHOTO: A massive fire burns underneath an overpass of Interstate 85 in Midtown as seen from an aerial view.PlayWXIA-TV via USA TODAY NETWORK
WATCH Bridges in Need of Repair

Atlanta residents may face a travel nightmare after a massive fire caused an overpass on Interstate 85 in Atlanta to collapse, shuttering the major thoroughfare.

No injuries were reported and no cars were on the highway bridge when it fell during Thursday afternoon's rush hour, said Atlanta Fire Department spokesman Sgt. Cortez Stafford, according to The Associated Press. Once officials noticed that the concrete roadway was compromised by the blaze, they pulled firefighters away just a couple of minutes before it collapsed, Stafford said at a news conference Thursday evening.

PHOTO: Smoke billows from a section of an overpass that collapsed from a large fire on Interstate 85 in Atlanta, March 30, 2017. David Goldman/AP Photo
Smoke billows from a section of an overpass that collapsed from a large fire on Interstate 85 in Atlanta, March 30, 2017.

PHOTO: Emergency personnel work the scene of a bridge collapse at I-85 in Atlanta, Georgia, March 30, 2017.Curtis Compton/Atlanta Journal-Constitution/Handout via Reuters
Emergency personnel work the scene of a bridge collapse at I-85 in Atlanta, Georgia, March 30, 2017.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

Georgia Transportation Commissioner Russell McMurry said the fire started in an area used "as a storage location for construction materials, equipment and supplies. The site was a secured area containing materials such as PVC piping, which is a stable, noncombustible material."

PHOTO: In this aerial image made from a video provided by WSB-TV, a large fire that caused an overpass on Interstate 85 to collapse burns in Atlanta, March 30, 2017. WSB-TV via AP
In this aerial image made from a video provided by WSB-TV, a large fire that caused an overpass on Interstate 85 to collapse burns in Atlanta, March 30, 2017.

PHOTO: Firefighters survey the section of an overpass that collapsed from a large fire on Interstate 85 in Atlanta, March 30, 2017. David Goldman/AP Photo
Firefighters survey the section of an overpass that collapsed from a large fire on Interstate 85 in Atlanta, March 30, 2017.

Trump vows to repair nation's 'crumbling' infrastructure, but experts see potential roadblocks

Interstate 85 is a major thruway through the Atlanta metropolitan area, carrying 250,000 cars a day traveling north and south. Now the highway's closure is expected to cause major headaches in this heavily car-dependent city.

No timeline has been set yet for repairs, officials said.

"The southbound sections of I-85 received damage from the fire requiring the replacement of those sections, as well as the collapsed section on the northbound bridge and possibly other adjacent sections," McMurry said in a statement this morning.

PHOTO: People make their way away from the bridge fire on Piedmont Road as emergency personnel work the scene of a bridge collapse at I-85 in Atlanta, Georgia, March 30, 2017. Courtesy Curtis Compton/Atlanta Journal-Constitution/Handout via Reuters
People make their way away from the bridge fire on Piedmont Road as emergency personnel work the scene of a bridge collapse at I-85 in Atlanta, Georgia, March 30, 2017.

With some areas still hot from the blaze, officials haven't been able yet to fully access the scene and determine necessary repairs, McMrury said, adding, "We do know that it is expected to be a time consuming event."

#atlhoe #atltraffic #fuck85 #fire #blacksmoke #staysafe

A post shared by peace (@ravikash_the) on Mar 30, 2017 at 3:49pm PDT

The transportation crisis comes at a terrible time, said Col. Mark W. McDonough of Georgia's Department of Public Safety, with travel expected to be high during schools' spring break and with the Atlanta Braves' home exhibition game today against the New York Yankees.

PHOTO: Crews work on a section of an overpass that collapsed from a large fire on Interstate 85 in Atlanta, March 31, 2017. David Goldman/AP Photo
Crews work on a section of an overpass that collapsed from a large fire on Interstate 85 in Atlanta, March 31, 2017.

Drivers are encouraged to shorten their trips and carpool with others, and Atlanta's public transportation system is stepping up rail and bus service, McMurry said.

"We ask for your continued patience as we gather more information and details on the required repairs and reconstruction activities needed to bring this roadway back to operational levels," McMurry said.

Georgia Gov. Nathan Deal has declared a state of emergency.

PHOTO: Crews work on a section of an overpass that collapsed from a large fire on Interstate 85 in Atlanta, March 31, 2017.David Goldman/AP Photo
Crews work on a section of an overpass that collapsed from a large fire on Interstate 85 in Atlanta, March 31, 2017.

ABC News' Janice McDonald and Dominick Proto and The Associated Press contributed to this report.