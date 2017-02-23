Authorities investigating whether Kansas triple shooting was a hate crime

Authorities are investigating whether a triple shooting at a Kansas bar, which resulted in one death, was a bias crime.

On Wednesday evening, police responded to a 911 call of shots fired at Austin's Bar and Grill in Olathe, located about 20 miles southwest of Kansas City, said Olathe Police Chief Steven Menke.

Three people were shot: a 32-year-old from Oakland Park, Kansas, a 24-year-old from Grandview, Missouri, and a 32-year-old from Olathe, Menke said.

All three victims were taken to a local hospital, where the 32-year-old Olathe resident, identified as Srinivas Kuchibhotla, died, Menke said, adding that authorities have been in contact with all of the victim's families.

The other two victims are in stable condition, Menke said.

The suspect, Adam W. Purington, was arrested late Thursday in Clinton, Missouri and is being held on $2 million bond, said Johnson County District Attorney Steve Howe. Purington had fled the scene of the shooting, according to Menke.

Purington has been charged with one count of premeditated murder and two counts of premeditated attempted murder, Howe said. It will be up to Clinton County to decide whether to waive extradition, he added.

Howe would not disclose the type of weapon used in the attack, which he described as a "pretty traumatic event in a very open, public situation."

It is unclear if Purington has retained a lawyer.

Patrons were watching a basketball game between the University of Kansas and TCU prior to the shooting, which began after 7 p.m., The Associated Press reported.

The FBI is investigating whether the shooting was a bias crime, said Kansas City FBI Special Agent in Charge Eric Jackson. Local police will also aid in the investigation into whether the shooting was racially motivated.

Jackson FBI personnel are working the investigation into the shooting "from every angle to "determine that the true facts are."

Authorities were unable to provide further details in the case, which is still under investigation.

"We've got a lot of work to do," Howe said.

Howe said the community around Olathe bonded together after a similar incident three years ago.

"In these tragic instances, often the community bonds together," Howe said. "I think we'll see this again. I'm very proud of this community."