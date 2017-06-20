'Baby Doe' murder case heads to jury

The fate of a Massachusetts man accused of killing a 2-year-old who was nicknamed "Baby Doe" after her unidentified body washed up on a beach is now in the hands of a jury.

Michael McCarthy is accused of murdering 2-year-old Bella Bond, the daughter of his then-girlfriend Rachelle Bond, in 2015.

The Associated Press reported that during the trial McCarthy's lawyer told jurors that Bond is a “monster” who killed her own daughter. McCarthy’s lawyer said in closing arguments that Bond created a “web of lies” and placed the blame on McCarthy, the AP reported.

McCarthy's recorded interview with police was played in court last week, in which he denies killing Bella and says Bond put the blame on him.

Bond testified that the night Bella died, McCarthy went to the 2-year-old’s room to tell Bella to lay down.

Bond testified that five minutes later she went to her daughter’s room and McCarthy had punched Bella in the stomach.

"I saw her bounce off the bed," and then fall back down, Bond testified.

She said Bella's "head was swollen and gray” and she tried to do CPR but there was no sign it was working.

She testified that she picked Bella up to leave but McCarthy grabbed her by the throat with both hands and said he'd kill her.

Bond told the court she blacked out, and when she came to, she was on the couch in the living room.

She testified that she told McCarthy he had killed Bella, and Bond said he replied, "It was her time to die, she was a demon."

That night McCarthy injected Bond with heroin in her neck, and later brought her to his car, she said on the stand. She said a green duffel bag was in the backseat and she thought Bella was in the bag. She said McCarthy hit her on the head, and when she regained consciousness, she did not recognize where she was, and McCarthy and the bag were not in the car with her. McCarthy later returned to the car, she said.

In June 2015 the girl's unidentified body, a zebra-print blanket and polka dot leggings were found on Deer Island, about eight miles east of Boston's Logan Airport.

Computer composites used in an attempt to identify her were viewed by millions and the mystery surrounding the unknown victim captivated the country.

In September 2015 Bella was finally identified, and McCarthy and Bond were arrested.

Bond, 41, who was charged as an accessory after the fact, pleaded guilty earlier this year in exchange for her testimony against McCarthy, ABC affiliate WCVB reported in February. She is currently incarcerated. Under the plea agreement, after the trial she will be released from jail and on probation for two years.

