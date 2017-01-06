Bail Denied for 4 Suspects Accused in Alleged Facebook Torture Video

An Illinois judge has denied bail for the four suspects charged in connection with a Facebook video that allegedly showed them torturing an 18-year-old man whom police characterized as having "mental health challenges."

The suspects' public defenders were seeking that they be released on a "reasonable bail," but Cook County Judge Maria Kuriakos-Cecil denied the request. When announcing her decision, Kuriakos-Cecil stared at the defendants and asked, "Where was the sense of decency that each of you should've had when you were allegedly committing this crime?"

The suspects looked back at the judge but did not answer her question.

During the ordeal, 18-year-old suspect Jordan Hill of Carpentersville had contacted the victim's mother seeking $300 in cash, prosecutors said in court.

Hill and the three other suspects -- Tesfaye Cooper, 18, of Chicago, Brittany Covington, 18, of Chicago and Tanishia Covington, 24, of Chicago -- were arrested and charged with hate crime, aggravated kidnapping, aggravated unlawful restraint and aggravated battery with a deadly weapon. Hill, Cooper and Covington were additionally charged with residential burglary. Hill also was charged with possession of a stolen motor vehicle, according to the Cook County State Attorney’s Office in Illinois.

