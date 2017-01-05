Criminal Charges Filed Against 4 Suspects in Facebook Live Assault Case

Criminal charges were filed today against the four Illinois residents who are accused of torturing a mentally challenged man in Chicago earlier this week.

The suspects initially posted a video on Facebook that allegedly shows them assaulting the man. The video was later removed by the social media company.

The Cook County State's Attorney's Office in Illinois identified the four suspects as Jordan Hill of Carpentersville, Tesfaye Cooper of Chicago, Brittany Covington of Chicago and Tanishia Covington of Chicago.

All four suspects were charged with aggravated kidnapping, hate crime, aggravated unlawful restraint and aggravated battery with a deadly weapon. Hill, Cooper and Covington were also charged with residential burglary. Hill was additionally charged with possession of a stolen motor vehicle, according to the attorney's office.

The four suspects are scheduled to appear in Central Bond Court on Friday afternoon.

ABC News' Rob Hess and Alex Perez contributed to this report.

