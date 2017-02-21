Bao Bao the panda leaves National Zoo today

The beloved giant panda Bao Bao departs Washington, D.C., today for her new home in China.

Bao Bao begins her long trek to Chengdu, China, at Dulles International Airport in Virginia. From there, she will take a 16-hour nonstop flight on a personalized FedEx plane, accompanied by Dearie, a vet. Also on board: nearly 60 pounds of bamboo and other treats.

But first, a hearty breakfast for the young panda.

One more time in the panda yard for Bao Bao #ByeByeBaoBao pic.twitter.com/BpsPW5eqqw — Jennifer Hansler (@jmhansler) February 21, 2017

Thousands of well-wishers headed to the Smithsonian National Zoo on Monday to say "Bye-bye, Bao Bao."

"Everyone here at the zoo, the millions of people at the zoo and the millions more on the webcams around the world are all going to miss her tremendously," Brandie Smith, associate director of Animal Care Sciences, told ABC News.

Bao Bao is leaving the U.S. for China as part of a cooperative breeding program between the National zoo and the China Wildlife Conservation Association (CWCA). All giant pandas born at the National Zoo must be sent to live in China before the age of 4, the program mandates.

In the days leading up to her departure, the zoo has hosted a number of activities and educational livestreams, including a dumpling ceremony and an ice cake party.

Crowds lined up at the panda house, some waiting more than an hour, to wish the bear bon voyage.

“I have been watching this bear since she was born and it's actually the first adult animal I have seen from birth until adulthood,” visitor Heather Heckel told ABC News. “So I've just kind of loved her all of her life and I wanted to say goodbye.”

??????Bao Bao's last ice ?? created by our Dept. of Nutrition Sciences was inspired by a Chinese pagoda in honor of her new home #ByeByeBaoBao pic.twitter.com/7V1Ua0gei9 — National Zoo (@NationalZoo) February 20, 2017

Bao Bao was born at the National Zoo on Aug. 23, 2013, to parents Mei Xiang and Tian Tian.