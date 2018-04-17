Barbara Bush's death prompts outpouring of support from politicians, public figures

Politicians and public figures took to social media Tuesday evening to express condolences to the Bush family over the loss of former first lady Barbara Bush.

The matriarch of the Bush dynasty died Tuesday at the age of 92. She had recently decided to forgo further medical treatment for her failing health.

Many remembered Mrs. Bush for her elegance and sharp wit.

Mrs. Bush's son, George W. Bush, released a statement saying that while he, his wife and children are "sad" that she is gone, their "souls are settled" because they know "hers was."

"Barbara Bush was a fabulous first lady and a woman unlike any other who brought levity, love and literacy to millions," George W. Bush said. "To us, she was so much more. Mom kept us on our toes and kept us laughing until the end. I'm a lucky man that Barbara Bush was my mother. Our family will miss her dearly, and we thank you all for your prayers and good wishes."

Another one of Mrs. Bush's sons, former Florida Gov. Jeb Bush, said in a statement that he is "exceptionally privileged to be the son of George Bush and the exceptionally gracious, gregarious, fun, funny, loving, tough, smart, graceful woman who was the force of nature known as Barbara Bush."

George P. Bush, grandson of Barbara Bush

Mrs. Bush's grandson, George P. Bush, tweeted that she focused her "entire life" on others and was the "top adviser and confidante" to his grandfather, George H.W. Bush.

My grandmother's entire life was focused on others. For my grandfather, she was his top adviser and confidante. For her family, she was a steady, loving and guiding hand. And for her country, she was an inspiration and an example for all. 1/2 — George P. Bush (@georgepbush) April 17, 2018

My grandmother didn't just live life; she lived it well. And the sorrow of her loss is softened by the knowledge of her impact on our family and our country. I will miss you, Ganny—but know we will see you again. 2/2 — George P. Bush (@georgepbush) April 17, 2018

God speed ???????????? — George P. Bush (@georgepbush) April 14, 2018

President Donald Trump

In a statement, President Donald Trump said that he and first lady Melania Trump have joined the nation "in celebrating the life of Barbara Bush" as a wife, mother, grandmother, military spouse and former first lady.

.@FLOTUS Melania and I join the Nation in celebrating the life of Barbara Bush: pic.twitter.com/4NzyjxqAFM — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) April 18, 2018

Justin Trudeau

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau described Mrs. Bush as "always a friend to Canada" who "leaves a legacy of dignity, grace, service and devotion to family."

Barack Obama

Former President Barack Obama and former first lady Michelle Obama wrote in a statement that Mrs. Bush "was the rock of a family dedicated to public service."

"Our thoughts and prayers are with both Presidents Bush and the entire Bush family tonight," the Obamas wrote. "We'll always be grateful to Mrs. Bush for the generosity she showed to us throughout our time in the White House, but we're even more grateful for the way she lived her life -- as a testament to the fact that public service is an important and noble calling; as an example of the humility and decency that reflects the very best of the American spirit."

The Obamas wrote that Mrs. Bush "will be remembered for passing those American values on to her children, her grandchildren, her great-grandchildren -- and to the countless citizens whom she and George inspired to become 'points of light' in service to others."

Bill Clinton

Former President Bill Clinton remembered Mrs. Bush for her "grit, grace, brains and beauty."

Barbara Bush was a remarkable woman. She had grit & grace, brains & beauty. She was fierce & feisty in support of her family & friends, her country & her causes. She showed us what an honest, vibrant, full life looks like. Hillary and I mourn her passing and bless her memory. — Bill Clinton (@BillClinton) April 17, 2018

Al Gore

Former Vice President Al Gore described Mrs. Bush as a "pillar of strength for her family" who "was much admired in our country."

"Both the wife and mother of a U.S. president, she will be remembered for her service, pragmatism, and strong, kind spirit," Gore wrote.

Former First Lady Barbara Bush was a pillar of strength for her family and was much admired in our country. Both the wife and the mother of a U.S. President, she will be remembered for her service, pragmatism, and strong, kind spirit. — Al Gore (@algore) April 18, 2018

Jimmy Carter

In a statement, former President Jimmy Carter and former first lady Rosalynn Carter said they are "saddened" by the death of Mrs. Bush, who "touched the hearts of millions with her warmth, generosity, and keen wit."

"The matriarch of a family dedicated to serving, she urged volunteerism as a way for all citizens to participate in our nation’s progress," the Carters said in the statement. "Through her own work to promote literacy as a value in every American home, countless families now have the knowledge and skills they need to thrive in all aspects of their lives. She will be missed."

Mitt Romney

Former Massachusetts Gov. Mitt Romney wrote on Twitter that Mrs. Bush "raised a family of service & character" and "stood by her beloved husband in the best & worst of times."

Barbara raised a family of service & character, stood by her beloved husband in the best & worst of times, and spoke her convictions with courage & passion. The great First Lady of our times. Ann and I will profoundly miss her friendship, her compassion, & the twinkle of her eye. — Mitt Romney (@MittRomney) April 17, 2018

Paul Ryan

Speaker of the House Paul Ryan wrote in a statement, "Barbara Bush holds a revered place in the hearts of generations of Americans."

"She [is] so loved by her family and our country," Ryan wrote. "She led both with clarity and character. She shined a light on the power of a parent reading to a child. Her husband, our 41st president, wrote in his last days in office: 'history will show that she was beloved because she was real and she cared and she gave of herself.' Who could say it better?"

Barbara Bush holds a revered place in the hearts of generations of Americans. She so loved her family and our country. She led both with clarity and character. To Mrs. Bush’s family, I extend the deepest condolences of the whole House. May she rest in eternal peace. pic.twitter.com/Jy7zifU7gK — Paul Ryan (@SpeakerRyan) April 18, 2018

John H. Sununu, former governor of New Hampshire and chief of staff for President George H.W. Bush

John Sununu, chief of staff for President George H.W. Bush, wrote that Mrs. Bush's "passing is a terrible loss for the Bush family, the Sununu family and for all America."

Barbara Bush was a great lady and a dear friend. Her passing is a terrible loss for the Bush family, the Sununu family and for all America. Nancy and I extend our deepest sympathy and prayers to the President and all the Bush family. #nhpolitics @Bush41 pic.twitter.com/lAP5Hzectx — John H Sununu (@GovernorSununu) April 17, 2018

New Hampshire Gov. Chris Sununu

New Hampshire Gov. Chris Sununu, son of John Sununu, wrote that "no one personified the idea that we must strive to leave the world better than we found it more than she did."

NH is mourning the loss of American icon and honorary Granite Stater Barbara Bush tonight. Having known Mrs. Bush for the better part of 30 years, no one personified the idea that we must strive to leave the world better than we found it more than she did. Read my full statement: pic.twitter.com/v2QPZuM4pG — Chris Sununu (@GovChrisSununu) April 18, 2018

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott wrote that Mrs. Bush had a "unique and profound impact on our country."

"Spearheading the fight against illiteracy, she created the Barbara Bush Foundation for Family Literacy, working to improve the lives of those less fortunate through education," Abbott wrote in a statement. "Her selfless devotion to service defines the inspiring legacy Barbara has left behind. Her impact on Texas and our nation will be forever treasured."

Statement on passing of former U.S. First Lady Barbara Bush. pic.twitter.com/rqWuQke0MT — Gov. Greg Abbott (@GovAbbott) April 18, 2018

Louisiana Gov. John Bel Edwards

In a statement, Louisiana Gov. John Bel Edwards described Mrs. Bush as "an incredible first lady who served alongside her husband with class, grace and dignity" and lauded her strife to end illiteracy.

"Mrs.Bush lived a vibrant life based on her abiding faith and deep love for her family and friends," Edwards wrote. "A staunch supporter for global literacy, she not only understood the immense value of knowing how to read and write but the true impact it could have on helping others lead a better life."

David Muir

ABC News' "World News Tonight" anchor David Muir remembered Mrs. Bush for her "fighting spirit."

Remembering her grace, wit & fighting spirit. Fmr First Lady Barbara Bush has died. Survived by husband of 73 yrs, President George HW Bush. — David Muir (@DavidMuir) April 17, 2018

The Baker Institute for Public Policy

James A. Baker, III, the honorary chair of the Baker Institute, wrote in a statement that Mrs. Bush was a "beloved friend who was a passionate voice for volunteerism and the view that everyone should believe in something larger than self.

Statement of former Secretary of State James A. Baker, III, on the passing of Mrs. Barbara Bush: https://t.co/IuMVWTCavq — Baker Institute (@BakerInstitute) April 18, 2018

"Barbara Bush challenged each of us to build a better world by empowering people through literacy," Baker wrote. "As only one of two women in American history who can be called first lady and first mother, she was matriarch of a family that remains as dedicated to public service as it was to politics. We Americans were fortunate to have had Barbara and George Bush as one of the best First Couples of all time. We send our deepest love and affection to President Bush and to his entire family."

NASA

We're saddened by the loss of former First Lady Barbara Bush. In her honor, here's a pic of her and former President George H.W. Bush calling astronauts in space from Mission Control in Houston during Space Shuttle mission STS-120 & @Space_Station Expedition 16 in 2007 pic.twitter.com/MMePwSBLHa — NASA (@NASA) April 18, 2018

NASA Astronaut Mark Kelly

Barbara Bush was an incredible First Lady and an iconic American. She was also one of the funniest people I’ve ever met. Gabby and I were honored to know her. May she rest in peace. — Mark Kelly (@ShuttleCDRKelly) April 18, 2018

Tim Cook

Throughout her life, Barbara Bush showed us all the importance of charity, literacy, and love of country. Our thoughts are with the entire Bush family as they mourn her passing. Rest In Peace. — Tim Cook (@tim_cook) April 18, 2018

Texas Democrats

Barbara Bush was a gracious First Lady who dedicated her life to promoting literacy. Our country is a better place because of her service. Our thoughts are with the Bush family. pic.twitter.com/hGFD4QRiKG — Texas Democrats (@texasdemocrats) April 18, 2018

San Antonio Mayor Julian Castro

Rest In Peace Barbara Bush. A wonderful woman and tremendous role model. https://t.co/CmQ0iU6Qws — Julián Castro (@JulianCastro) April 18, 2018

Wisconsin Gov. Scott Walker

Our prayers for the family of former First Lady Barbara Bush. She will be missed and we are better off because of her time here on earth. — Scott Walker (@ScottWalker) April 18, 2018

Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson

Barbara Bush was a First Lady who demonstrated dignity, compassion and love of family in every way. She was plain spoken and wise in all her words. She was a great role model and she was deeply loved. She will be missed. — Gov. Asa Hutchinson (@AsaHutchinson) April 18, 2018

Sen. Chuck Schumer (D-NY)

Mrs. Bush personified grace and class as First Lady and throughout her life; she will be missed. I send my heartfelt condolences to the Bush Family. — Chuck Schumer (@SenSchumer) April 18, 2018

Sen. Roy Blunt (R-MO)

First Lady Barbara Bush was a wonderful person who lived an extraordinary life. She was admired and respected by Americans for her straightforward approach, and her devotion to her family and her country. — Senator Roy Blunt (@RoyBlunt) April 18, 2018

Sen. Sherrod Brown (D-OH)

Connie and I are sending love and support to the Bush family and everyone touched by Barbara Bush's life and legacy. -SB — Sherrod Brown (@SenSherrodBrown) April 18, 2018

Sen. Joe Manchin (D-W.Va.)

Gayle & I are heartbroken to learn of the loss of former First Lady Barbara Bush. She served our country with grace & kindness & the world is a better place because of her contributions. — Senator Joe Manchin (@Sen_JoeManchin) April 18, 2018

Rep. Elise Stefanik (R-NY)

Barbara Bush was an unrelenting force for decency, community, and patriotism. As First Lady and throughout her life she was a champion for many issues, including literacy. — Rep. Elise Stefanik (@RepStefanik) April 18, 2018

Rep. Don Beyer (D-VA)

Very sad news. Barbara Bush was a compassionate person and a champion for literacy and many other good causes. Our hearts go out to the Bush family tonight. https://t.co/oMyt1EcgeF — Rep. Don Beyer (@RepDonBeyer) April 18, 2018

Rep. Jenniffer González (R-PR)

Honesty; faith; dignity. First Lady Barbara Bush served as an example of these values even to the end. We pray for her rest, and for strength for all the Bush family. pic.twitter.com/1MlDx1KODT — Jenniffer González (@RepJenniffer) April 18, 2018

Rep. Jimmy Gomez (D-CA)

Barbara Bush was known by her family and the nation for her candor, wit, and generous spirit. She will be remembered for her unwavering commitment to literacy and public service. My thoughts are with President George H.W. Bush and the rest of the Bush family. -JG — Rep. Jimmy Gomez (@RepJimmyGomez) April 18, 2018

United Service Organizations

Barbara Bush, former first lady, has passed away at the age of 92. The USO's thoughts and prayers are with the Bush family. In 1992, Mrs. Bush received the USO Woman of the Year Award in recognition of her support to service member and their families. pic.twitter.com/PC0D5ycpED — USO (@the_USO) April 18, 2018

Mount Vernon