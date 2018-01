The Women's March returned to dozens of cities across the country this weekend, with women and their allies protesting President Donald Trump's agenda and calling for political power at the polls.

The main event for the 2018 Women's March, entitled "Power to the Polls," will take place Sunday in Las Vegas. But hundreds of other anniversary marches and events were held elsewhere in the nation -- and around the world -- on Saturday.

Here are some of the best images of the marchers and their signs:

