Biking up Broadway during NYC snowstorm

As snow and sleet pummeled the East Coast today, ABC News' Michael Koenigs took his "blizzard bike" for a tour along snowy Broadway in New York City.

He peddled through accumulating snow and harsh sleet for over 20 blocks on Broadway, from the "Good Morning America" set in Times Square to ABC News headquarters at Lincoln Square, speaking to tourists and New Yorkers along the way.

One tourist said this was her first time ever in the snow. "I love it!"

"I love the snow in New York!" another woman said. "There's something about it, just lights up your face."

Another visitor said, "it's pretty crazy. We live in Houston, so we're not used to anything like this at all."

The late-winter snowstorm has been tearing through the Northeast today, from Washington, D.C., to New England. But when the storm shifted inland this morning it dramatically reduced the expected snowfall for the New York City area. Seven inches of snow fell in New York City as of this afternoon, while New York City's northwest suburbs have seen over a foot. The area had been forecast to receive up to 20 inches of snow.