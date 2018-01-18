Bitter cold stretches all the way to Florida; warm days ahead

The snowstorm that crippled the Gulf Coast is gone, but cold weather remains in place across most of the eastern U.S., stretching all the way to Florida.

The storm on Wednesday left a foot of snow in parts of North Carolina, and daily records in Raleigh (5.9 inches) and Atlanta (2.3 inches).

On Thursday morning, the cold has moved all the way to southern Florida. A wind chill advisory has been issued all the way to Naples and West Palm Beach, Florida, where wind chills are near freezing this morning.

It was so cold in the Gulf of Mexico you could see steam rising from the water near Destin, Florida, on Wednesday.

A freeze warning is in place as far south as Tampa and Fort Myers on Thursday.

ABC News

The early morning wind chills around the southern U.S. include a 25 degree wind chill in Tampa and 13 degree wind chill in Pensacola, Florida.

There is one more chilly morning in the South on Friday, where a freeze watch is issued for Florida again. Wind chills will be in the 30s in Orlando Friday morning.

After tomorrow morning, a January thaw is coming to the eastern U.S. from Florida to Minnesota as temperatures will be well above freezing.

Highs will be near 50 in New York City, 40 in Chicago and in the 60s and 70s along the Gulf Coast.