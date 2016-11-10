Video footage taken from body cameras worn by authorities who responded to a mass shooting at the Pulse nightclub in Orlando offers a first look at the club's perimeter during the horrific scene.

The body camera footage, obtained by ABC News through a public information request, shows Orange County sheriff deputies converging on the scene of the mass shooting in the dark of night.

The video shows the deputies conducting searches and tending to victims in the shooting's aftermath.

The footage also allows viewers to peer inside the nightclub.

Gunman Omar Mateen killed 49 people and injured dozens of others in the June 12 shooting.