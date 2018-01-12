Bodycam video shows officers rush in to save man from burning home

Dramatic bodycam video captures officers rushing in to save a man from a burning home in Savannah, Georgia, early Friday morning.

In the video, Savannah-Chatham Metropolitan Police Department officers can be heard screaming for the resident to come out of the home. The officers then break the windows in an attempt to save the person still inside.

While the bodycam video does not show the actual rescue, officers managed to locate the victim and pull him out, according to police.

“I am so proud of the bravery our officers showed today,” said Downtown Precinct Capt. Cary Hill. “Danger was all around them, and they still did what they had to do to save a life. That’s what officers do.”

The victim was transported to an area hospital for treatment.