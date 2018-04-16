Boston Marathon runners brave brutal cold, wind and rain

Heavy flooding rain and gusty winds are pummeling residents from Boston through Washington, D.C. -- but that isn't stopping Boston Marathon runners this morning.
As the race began in Hopkinton, Massachusetts, the temperature was a chilly 40 degrees with a wind chill of 29 degrees, and wind gusts reached 30 mph.
Runners with @TeamMR8 say having a purpose helps overcome the weather and runthe #bostonmarathon2018 #wcvb #peace pic.twitter.com/ZzHEAUBpfh— Sera Congi (@seracongi) April 16, 2018
The first wave started at 8:40 a.m. and the final wave will start at 11:15 a.m.
The rain is expected to get much heavier there this afternoon.
soaking rain and a brutal headwind??? nothing is stopping this year's #bostonmarathon runners!!! good luck to all of you as the first race begins right now!!! we are cheering for you (from indoors ??) #wcvb pic.twitter.com/lK1DqOv6Ii— antoinette antonio (@antoinetteA) April 16, 2018
Many more smiles than frowns as competitors get ready. Runners are taking this weather in stride.— Josh Brogadir (@JoshBrogadirTV) April 16, 2018
(Ba dum bump). #BostonMarathon #wcvb pic.twitter.com/rBIhEq048p
Good luck runners! This is a cold, wet day to run 26.2, but we wish you all a fast and successful race!— WCVB-TV Boston (@WCVB) April 16, 2018
--#BostonMarathon #marathonmonday #patriotsday #boston #massachusetts #raceday #runfast #weather pic.twitter.com/Mzskz6Ma0s
You have trained hard for this day, and the rain + wind aren't going to hold you back. Good luck to all the runners making the 26.2 mile trek from Hopkinton to Boylston Street. We'll see you at the Finish Line! #BostonMarathon pic.twitter.com/6E80kA2rCx— Charlie Baker (@MassGovernor) April 16, 2018
ABC News' Daniel Manzo contributed to this report.