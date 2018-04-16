Boston Marathon runners brave brutal cold, wind and rain

Apr 16, 2018, 9:45 AM ET
PHOTO: The elite female runners break from the starting line in a downpour during the 122nd running of the Boston Marathon in Hopkinton, Mass., April 16, 2018.PlayMary Schwalm/AP
WATCH Major storms bring snow, rain and tornadoes to millions

Heavy flooding rain and gusty winds are pummeling residents from Boston through Washington, D.C. -- but that isn't stopping Boston Marathon runners this morning.

As the race began in Hopkinton, Massachusetts, the temperature was a chilly 40 degrees with a wind chill of 29 degrees, and wind gusts reached 30 mph.

PHOTO: ATF K-9 units cross the start line during a security patrol before the start of the 122nd running of the Boston Marathon in Hopkinton, Mass., April 16, 2018. Mary Schwalm/AP
ATF K-9 units cross the start line during a security patrol before the start of the 122nd running of the Boston Marathon in Hopkinton, Mass., April 16, 2018.

PHOTO: Connor Buchholz, 25, of Toledo, Ohio, waits under a tent beside ice crystals that accumulated at the athletes village before the start of the the 122nd Boston Marathon, April 16, 2018, in Hopkinton, Mass. Jennifer McDermott/AP
Connor Buchholz, 25, of Toledo, Ohio, waits under a tent beside ice crystals that accumulated at the athlete's village before the start of the the 122nd Boston Marathon, April 16, 2018, in Hopkinton, Mass.

PHOTO: Runners wait under a tent at the athletes village for the start of the the 122nd Boston Marathon, April 16, 2018, in Hopkinton, Mass.Jennifer McDermott/AP
Runners wait under a tent at the athlete's village for the start of the the 122nd Boston Marathon, April 16, 2018, in Hopkinton, Mass.

The first wave started at 8:40 a.m. and the final wave will start at 11:15 a.m.

The rain is expected to get much heavier there this afternoon.

Deadly spring storm moving through Northeast after leveling homes in Southeast

PHOTO: Bicycle-mounted police officers patrol at the finish line before the 122nd Boston Marathon, April 16, 2018, in Boston.Charles Krupa/AP
Bicycle-mounted police officers patrol at the finish line before the 122nd Boston Marathon, April 16, 2018, in Boston.

ABC News' Daniel Manzo contributed to this report.

Comments