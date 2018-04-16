Deadly spring storm moving through Northeast after leveling homes in Southeast

The record-setting spring storm that has brought more than 500 storm reports, including 31 reported tornadoes since Friday, is moving into the Northeast to start the work week.

Some of the worst-hit areas include Arkansas, Louisiana, North Carolina and Virginia where some homes sustained total damage due to tornadoes and severe winds. Guildford County, North Carolina, emergency management reported one man was killed when a tree collapsed on his car Sunday evening. All schools in Guildford County, which includes the city of Greensboro, are closed today.

Meanwhile, up to a foot of rain fell in the Deep South and to the north, an historic spring blizzard brought 23.5 inches of snow to Green Bay, Wisconsin. Minneapolis and Sioux Falls, South Dakota, also set April records for snowfall with over a foot of snow on Sunday.

That storm system is beginning to wrap up this morning as it moves out of the Midwest and snow winds down in the Great Lakes.

But in the Northeast, storms are moving through this morning with gusty winds, lightning and flooding rainfall.

Warnings and advisories stretch from the Great Plains into the Northeast, including a flash flood watch this morning for the I-95 corridor from Philadelphia to just west of New York City.

Roads are icy in New England today, where there's an icy mix of freezing rain and sleet. Snow is continuing to fall in northern New England.

Heavy rain will fall in Boston this afternoon with parts of northern New England getting more freezing rain and sleet. Windy conditions will continue for most of the Northeast.

The storm system will finally lift north into Canada on Tuesday and the heavy rain will end in the Northeast. Gusty winds and lake effect snow showers will continue in the Great Lakes and parts of the Northeast into Tuesday morning.

Rainfall totals today for the Northeast will be 2 to 4 inches, while up to half a foot of snow is possible in northern Wisconsin and the upper peninsula of Michigan.

Another storm midweek

There is another storm moving into the West this morning, which will bring more snow for the Midwest and the Great Lakes this week.

A swath of snow will spread from Nebraska through Wisconsin and Illinois on Wednesday afternoon. The snowfall will be the heaviest in southern Minnesota and northern Iowa, where as much as 8 inches of snow could fall.