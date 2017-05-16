Boy has close call with train in Houston

May 16, 2017, 9:33 AM ET
VIDEO: Houston METRO released the footage on YouTube in the interest of public safety.PlayHouston METRO
WATCH Boy has close call with train in Houston

Officials in Houston are hoping that newly-released video of a boy’s close encounter with an approaching train will motivate people to get real about rail safety.

The video shows one kid crossing the tracks at a quick pace as a train approaches the station. Seconds later, another boy can be seen trying to get across. The boy quickly retreats when he realizes the train is headed toward him.

Close call on camera: School bus narrowly misses train

Good Samaritan rescues woman caught on New Jersey train tracks

METRO, the city’s transit agency, posted the video on YouTube along with a message urging parents to “talk to your kids about rail safety.”

According to METRO, the jaw-dropping incident happened on Oct. 16, 2016.