Bronx hospital gunman sent email to newspaper before shooting

Jul 1, 2017, 8:02 AM ET
PHOTO: Police respond to the Bronx Lebanon Hospital Center in New York after reports of an active shooter, June 30, 2017.WABC
Police respond to the Bronx Lebanon Hospital Center in New York after reports of an active shooter, June 30, 2017.

The doctor accused of opening fire with an assault weapon at his former workplace in New York City, killing one and injuring several others, wrote an email to a newspaper ahead of the rampage, according to the publication.

Dr. Henry Bello -- who police sources say unleashed a hail of bullets from an AR-15 that was hidden under his lab coat before taking his own life -- complained in the note about having his bid to obtain a medical license shut down, according to the New York Daily News.

“This hospital terminated my road to a licensure to practice medicine,” Bello wrote in the email, just hours before the Friday shooting at Bronx-Lebanon Hospital, according to the News. “First, I was told it was because I always kept to myself. Then it was because of an altercation with a nurse.”

"Then I was told, it was because I threatened a colleague."

In the note, Bello appears to blame a specific doctor for blocking his progress and wasting some $400,000 of his money.

Bello resigned from the hospital in 2015 amid sexual harassment allegations. Police sources also said Bello had a 2004 sex abuse arrest. He pleaded guilty to unlawful imprisonment and was sentenced to community service, according to the sources.

Bello had been working at Bronx-Lebanon on a limited state-issued permit.