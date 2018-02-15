2 brothers arrested in NYC on explosives charges after authorities find bomb-making materials

Two men have been arrested in New York City on explosives charges for making a bomb, multiple law enforcement sources told ABC News.

The two arrests were made in The Bronx, the sources aid. Investigators recovered bomb-making materials as part of the investigation.

Christian Toro, a former teacher in The Bronx, is charged with his brother Thomas Thomas with explosives-related charges. Court records said the brothers were paying minors to strip fireworks of their gunpowder so they could build a bomb.

There is no current or active threat, according to law enforcement.

This is a breaking news story. Please check back for updates.

