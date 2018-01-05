A look at the brutal 'bomb cyclone' snowstorm by the numbers

Jan 5, 2018, 10:32 AM ET
PHOTO: A pedestrian, bundled up against the cold, makes their way down the street during a snowstorm, Jan. 4, 2018 in Brooklyn, New York.PlayAngela Weiss/AFP/Getty Images
WATCH East braces for dangerous temperatures after nor'easter

The monster "bomb cyclone" storm that battered the East Coast this week, shuttering schools and halting travel, brought gale-force winds to the Northeast and more snow in parts of the South than in nearly 30 years.

Interested in Weather?

Add Weather as an interest to stay up to date on the latest Weather news, video, and analysis from ABC News.
Weather
Add Interest

PHOTO: Drivers make their way along the flooded Beach Road after the ocean overtopped the seawall during a winter snowstorm in the Boston suburb of Lynn, Mass., Jan. 4, 2018.Brian Snyder/Reuters
Drivers make their way along the flooded Beach Road after the ocean overtopped the seawall during a winter snowstorm in the Boston suburb of Lynn, Mass., Jan. 4, 2018.

PHOTO: A group of men help a motorist after his vehicle was stuck in the snow near Asbury Park boardwalk during a snowstorm, Jan. 4, 2018, in Asbury Park, N.J. Julio Cortez/AP
A group of men help a motorist after his vehicle was stuck in the snow near Asbury Park boardwalk during a snowstorm, Jan. 4, 2018, in Asbury Park, N.J.

Here's a closer look at the storm by the numbers:

Snow totals

Tallahassee, Florida: 0.1 inches -- the most snow since 1989 when the city had 0.9 inches

Savannah, Georgia: 1.2 inches -- the most snow since 1989 when the city had 3.2 inches

PHOTO: Snow accumulates on plants in Savannah, Ga., Jan. 3, 2017.Courtesy Frank Hoffman
Snow accumulates on plants in Savannah, Ga., Jan. 3, 2017.

PHOTO: Ice forms on the water fountain in Forsyth Park, Jan. 4, 2018 in Savannah, Ga. Joe Raedle/Getty Images
Ice forms on the water fountain in Forsyth Park, Jan. 4, 2018 in Savannah, Ga.

Charleston, South Carolina: 5.3 inches -- the most snow since 1989 when the city had 6 inches

I can't get away from the snow ????

A post shared by Troy (@troyzlaw) on Jan 3, 2018 at 10:08am PST

Summerville, South Carolina: 7.3 inches

Rockyhock, North Carolina: 12 inches

Ocean City, Maryland: 11 inches

PHOTO: Cars buried in a snow drift during a storm, Jan. 4, 2018 in Ocean City, Md. Mark Wilson/Getty Images
Cars buried in a snow drift during a storm, Jan. 4, 2018 in Ocean City, Md.

With nor'easter gone, East braces for dangerous arctic temperatures

At least 6 dead as monster 'bomb cyclone,' thundersnow wallop Northeast

How to stay safe as frigid weather grips US

Philadelphia: 4.1 inches

PHOTO: People play ice hockey on a frozen pond at Franklin Delano Roosevelt Park during a winter storm, Jan. 4, 2018, in Philadelphia.Matt Slocum/AP
People play ice hockey on a frozen pond at Franklin Delano Roosevelt Park during a winter storm, Jan. 4, 2018, in Philadelphia.

Bayville, New Jersey: 18 inches

PHOTO: Thom Meyers trudges through snow covered streets with a cane, Jan. 4, 2018 in Atlantic City, N.J. Mark Makela/Getty Images
Thom Meyers trudges through snow covered streets with a cane, Jan. 4, 2018 in Atlantic City, N.J.

Staffordville, Connecticut: 16 inches

Terryville, New York: 16.4 inches

Central Park in New York City: 9.8 inches -- the new daily record

PHOTO: A man walks in the snow next to Central Park along 5th avenue in New York City, Jan.4, 2018.Mike Segar/Reuters
A man walks in the snow next to Central Park along 5th avenue in New York City, Jan.4, 2018.

Queens in New York City: up to 13.6 inches

PHOTO: The desolate departures area at JetBlue, terminal five, at John F. Kennedy International Airport, Jan. 4, 2018 in the Queens borough of New York City. Rebecca Butala How/Getty Images
The desolate departures area at JetBlue, terminal five, at John F. Kennedy International Airport, Jan. 4, 2018 in the Queens borough of New York City.

Logan International Airport in Boston: 13.2 inches -- the new daily record

Bangor, Maine: up to 18.3 inches

Strong wind gusts

PHOTO: Residents are evacuated as flood waters rises as a massive winter storm bears down on the region, Jan. 4, 2018 in Scituate, Mass.Scott Eisen/Getty Images
Residents are evacuated as flood waters rises as a massive winter storm bears down on the region, Jan. 4, 2018 in Scituate, Mass.

PHOTO: Water rushes over the seawall between two houses, Jan. 4, 2018, in Scituate, Mass. Stephan Savoia/AP
Water rushes over the seawall between two houses, Jan. 4, 2018, in Scituate, Mass.

Nantucket, Massachusetts: 76 mph

Cape Henry, Virginia: 74 mph

Block Island, Rhode Island: 71 mph

Scotchtown, New York: 68 mph

Comments