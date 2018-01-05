A look at the brutal 'bomb cyclone' snowstorm by the numbers

The monster "bomb cyclone" storm that battered the East Coast this week, shuttering schools and halting travel, brought gale-force winds to the Northeast and more snow in parts of the South than in nearly 30 years.

Interested in Weather? Add Weather as an interest to stay up to date on the latest Weather news, video, and analysis from ABC News. Add Interest

Brian Snyder/Reuters

Julio Cortez/AP

Here's a closer look at the storm by the numbers:

Snow totals

Tallahassee, Florida: 0.1 inches -- the most snow since 1989 when the city had 0.9 inches

Savannah, Georgia: 1.2 inches -- the most snow since 1989 when the city had 3.2 inches

Courtesy Frank Hoffman

Joe Raedle/Getty Images

Charleston, South Carolina: 5.3 inches -- the most snow since 1989 when the city had 6 inches

Summerville, South Carolina: 7.3 inches

Rockyhock, North Carolina: 12 inches

Ocean City, Maryland: 11 inches

Mark Wilson/Getty Images

Philadelphia: 4.1 inches

Matt Slocum/AP

Bayville, New Jersey: 18 inches

Mark Makela/Getty Images

Staffordville, Connecticut: 16 inches

Terryville, New York: 16.4 inches

Central Park in New York City: 9.8 inches -- the new daily record

Mike Segar/Reuters

Queens in New York City: up to 13.6 inches

Rebecca Butala How/Getty Images

Logan International Airport in Boston: 13.2 inches -- the new daily record

Bangor, Maine: up to 18.3 inches

Strong wind gusts

Scott Eisen/Getty Images

Stephan Savoia/AP

Nantucket, Massachusetts: 76 mph

Cape Henry, Virginia: 74 mph

Block Island, Rhode Island: 71 mph

Scotchtown, New York: 68 mph