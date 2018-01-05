A look at the brutal 'bomb cyclone' snowstorm by the numbers

The monster "bomb cyclone" storm that battered the East Coast this week, shuttering schools and halting travel, brought gale-force winds to the Northeast and more snow in parts of the South than in nearly 30 years.
Brian Snyder/Reuters Drivers make their way along the flooded Beach Road after the ocean overtopped the seawall during a winter snowstorm in the Boston suburb of Lynn, Mass., Jan. 4, 2018.
Julio Cortez/AP A group of men help a motorist after his vehicle was stuck in the snow near Asbury Park boardwalk during a snowstorm, Jan. 4, 2018, in Asbury Park, N.J.
Here's a closer look at the storm by the numbers:
Snow totals
Tallahassee, Florida:
0.1 inches -- the most snow since 1989 when the city had 0.9 inches
Savannah, Georgia:
1.2 inches -- the most snow since 1989 when the city had 3.2 inches
Courtesy Frank Hoffman Snow accumulates on plants in Savannah, Ga., Jan. 3, 2017.
Joe Raedle/Getty Images Ice forms on the water fountain in Forsyth Park, Jan. 4, 2018 in Savannah, Ga.
Charleston, South Carolina:
5.3 inches -- the most snow since 1989 when the city had 6 inches
Summerville, South Carolina:
7.3 inches
Rockyhock, North Carolina:
12 inches
Ocean City, Maryland:
11 inches
Mark Wilson/Getty Images Cars buried in a snow drift during a storm, Jan. 4, 2018 in Ocean City, Md.
Philadelphia:
4.1 inches
Matt Slocum/AP People play ice hockey on a frozen pond at Franklin Delano Roosevelt Park during a winter storm, Jan. 4, 2018, in Philadelphia.
Bayville, New Jersey:
18 inches
Mark Makela/Getty Images Thom Meyers trudges through snow covered streets with a cane, Jan. 4, 2018 in Atlantic City, N.J.
Staffordville, Connecticut:
16 inches
Terryville, New York:
16.4 inches
Central Park in New York City:
9.8 inches -- the new daily record
Mike Segar/Reuters A man walks in the snow next to Central Park along 5th avenue in New York City, Jan.4, 2018.
Queens in New York City: up to
13.6 inches
Rebecca Butala How/Getty Images The desolate departures area at JetBlue, terminal five, at John F. Kennedy International Airport, Jan. 4, 2018 in the Queens borough of New York City.
Logan International Airport in Boston:
13.2 inches -- the new daily record
Bangor, Maine: up to
18.3 inches
Strong wind gusts
Scott Eisen/Getty Images Residents are evacuated as flood waters rises as a massive winter storm bears down on the region, Jan. 4, 2018 in Scituate, Mass.
Stephan Savoia/AP Water rushes over the seawall between two houses, Jan. 4, 2018, in Scituate, Mass.
Nantucket, Massachusetts:
76 mph
Cape Henry, Virginia:
74 mph
Block Island, Rhode Island:
71 mph
Scotchtown, New York:
68 mph