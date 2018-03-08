Brutal nor'easter no match for this college women's basketball team with a similar name

Mar 8, 2018, 3:25 PM ET
VIDEO: The athletes at Northeastern University were able to free their ride from the snow.PlayTwitter / @GoNUwbasketball
WATCH Women's basketball team use its moves on a bus stranded in the snow

The conference tournament-bound women’s basketball team of Northeastern University came face to face with the frigid nor’easter this week when their bus got stuck in the snow.

The team won.

The Huskies pushed the bus free near Saint Joseph’s University outside Philadelphia just after finishing practice Wednesday afternoon, according to ABC Boston affiliate WCVB-TV.

The team’s twitter account posted a video showing the players’ working together to get the bus out.

They were able to free the bus and proceed to their hotel in downtown Philadelphia, WCVB reported.

The Huskies were scheduled to face off today against Delaware at 2:30 p.m. in the Colonial Athletic Association (CAA) quarterfinals.

