The conference tournament-bound women’s basketball team of Northeastern University came face to face with the frigid nor’easter this week when their bus got stuck in the snow.

The team won.

The Huskies pushed the bus free near Saint Joseph’s University outside Philadelphia just after finishing practice Wednesday afternoon, according to ABC Boston affiliate WCVB-TV.

When you’re trying to make it to the #CAAChamps, but your bus gets stuck in the snow. ?? ?? #GoNU #HowlinHuskies pic.twitter.com/fpHEJBxoEA — Northeastern WBB (@GoNUwbasketball) March 7, 2018

The team’s twitter account posted a video showing the players’ working together to get the bus out.

They were able to free the bus and proceed to their hotel in downtown Philadelphia, WCVB reported.

The Huskies were scheduled to face off today against Delaware at 2:30 p.m. in the Colonial Athletic Association (CAA) quarterfinals.