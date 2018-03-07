East Coast bracing for 2nd nor'easter in a week

Initial bursts of rain and snow moved overnight from Washington, D.C., to New York City with some parts already seeing as much as 3 inches, as up and down the East Coast millions are preparing for the second powerful nor'easter in a week.

Interested in Weather? Add Weather as an interest to stay up to date on the latest Weather news, video, and analysis from ABC News. Add Interest

The main storm bearing down on the East Coast is still developing off North Carolina's Outer Banks, as warnings and advisories stretch from Virginia to Maine.

ABC News

As low pressure forms on the North Carolina-Virginia border, an initial batch of snow is moving along Interstate-95 from Baltimore north toward central New York. Rain is falling along the New Jersey coast and into the mid-Atlantic.

ABC News

Heavy snow soon will break out from Philadelphia to New York City and into eastern Connecticut, as wind gusts later this morning will reach 20-40 mph along the East Coast.

ABC News

By rush hour tonight, heavy snow is expected to continue from Philadelphia all the way into Maine. Winds from New Jersey to Massachusetts could range from 40-60 mph, with waves reaching 10-15 feet along the coast and flooding in some areas.

ABC News

Snowfall in Philadelphia is expected to end tonight around dinner time and around 10 p.m. in New York City. A mix of rain and snow will continue in Boston into early Thursday morning, after which the storm will slide into northern New England.

ABC News

The highest snowfall totals are expected across eastern Pennsylvania, northwest New Jersey, the Hudson Valley and Catskills, northwest Connecticut, western Massachusetts and northern New England all the way to Maine. Some areas may see 20 inches of fresh powder.

Philadelphia may see 4-6 inches, after Washington, D.C., got about half an inch, and Baltimore may see 1-2 inches.

New York City should see 4-9 inches of snow, with possibly 10 inches near the Bronx, as the region 10-15 miles north of the city may get a foot.

Boston will most likely see 1-3 inches, as areas to the west and north receive a foot. Other areas may receive as much as 2 feet.