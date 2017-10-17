Bull recaptured after running through streets of New York City

A loose bull has been recaptured after it was spotting wandering through Brooklyn's Prospect Park in New York.

Multiple reports came in that the bull was first seen running through the streets near 17th street in the South Slope neighborhood before the animal made its way to the park.

WABC

WABC

It is unclear where the bull escaped from. Animal officers eventually managed to tranquilize it and carted it away.

A large crowd gathered to watch officials attempt to corral the animal. On social media, many sounded off.

Hey, has anyone seen a cow? — NYC Parks (@NYCParks) October 17, 2017

Just saw a COW bolting up 17th St in S. Slope. On the sidewalk. In case I thought there was nothing new to be seen after a lifetime in NYC. — RosieSchaapofHorrors (@rosieschaap) October 17, 2017

WATCH LIVE: There's a cow on the loose in Brooklyn, NY and it knows how to MOOve. https://t.co/adwLhODrxJ — Good Morning America (@GMA) October 17, 2017

There's a cow roaming the streets of Prospect Park. — Aaron Porchia (@Porchia) October 17, 2017

According to local ABC station WABC, the bull injured a child in a stroller after it knocked it over as it passed by. The child was taken to a nearby hospital for treatment.

The bull was first identified as a cow.

WABC