Bull recaptured after running through streets of New York City

Oct 17, 2017, 2:07 PM ET
VIDEO: A brown cow is running through Prospect Park in Brooklyn.PlayWABC
WATCH Bull on the loose in NYC park

A loose bull has been recaptured after it was spotting wandering through Brooklyn's Prospect Park in New York.

Multiple reports came in that the bull was first seen running through the streets near 17th street in the South Slope neighborhood before the animal made its way to the park.

PHOTO: The bull looks through a fence after it got loose and ended up in Prospect Park in Brooklyn, New York, Oct. 17, 2017.WABC
The bull looks through a fence after it got loose and ended up in Prospect Park in Brooklyn, New York, Oct. 17, 2017.

PHOTO: A crowd gathers to watch a loose bull in Prospect Park in Brooklyn, New York, Oct. 17, 2017.WABC
A crowd gathers to watch a loose bull in Prospect Park in Brooklyn, New York, Oct. 17, 2017.

It is unclear where the bull escaped from. Animal officers eventually managed to tranquilize it and carted it away.

A large crowd gathered to watch officials attempt to corral the animal. On social media, many sounded off.

According to local ABC station WABC, the bull injured a child in a stroller after it knocked it over as it passed by. The child was taken to a nearby hospital for treatment.

The bull was first identified as a cow.

PHOTO: Officers attempt to corral a loose bull running free on a field in Prospect Park in Brooklyn, New York, Oct. 17, 2017.WABC
Officers attempt to corral a loose bull running free on a field in Prospect Park in Brooklyn, New York, Oct. 17, 2017.

PHOTO: The bull moos as it runs around a field in Prospect Park in Brooklyn, New York, Oct. 17, 2017.WABC
The bull moos as it runs around a field in Prospect Park in Brooklyn, New York, Oct. 17, 2017.