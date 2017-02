A bull on the loose led police on a wild goose chase this morning in New York City.

The bull was spotted roaming the streets in the city's Jamaica, Queens, neighborhood, according to ABC's New York station WABC.

Police said the bull escaped from a slaughterhouse, WABC reported. Police officers asked workers at the scene to help corral the animal, the station added.

Together, police and workers were able to corner the bull in a backyard and sedate it using darts.

The bull's fate is unknown.