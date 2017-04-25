Federal judge rules Trump cannot punish sanctuary cities by withholding funds

A federal judge in San Francisco ruled today that President Donald Trump cannot punish so-called sanctuary cities by withholding federal funds.

The ruling temporarily halts part of an executive order that involved stopping the flow of money to communities that do not cooperate with federal immigration authorities.

San Francisco and Santa Clara County filed the lawsuit in question, saying billions of dollars of funding are at risk. However, the Trump administration has said the amount of funding that will be withheld is much lower.

This is a breaking news story. Please check back for updates.