California Police Deliver Baby Boy in Post Office Parking Lot

California resident Vanessa Prado and her boyfriend Dennis Dillard were driving to the hospital early Thursday morning when suddenly Prado told Dillard to pull over -- and fast.

Prado, 36, who was pregnant with the couple's second child, was about to give birth.

Dillard parked in the lot of the local post office and quickly dialed the police.

In a matter of minutes, San Diego Police Department officers Matt Enderlin and Eric Hustad arrived at the scene and helped deliver Pierce Dillard, a healthy baby boy.

Ken Dillard, Dennis' father, said the baby's delivery was remarkable.

"My son was so calm that morning we all didn't think she would have the baby so quickly," he explained. "They left the house no later than 6:15, and the baby was born around 6:20."

The new grandfather told ABC News that when 2-year-old Ariah Dillard, the couple's first child, was born, Prado was in labor for about 18 hours, "so we weren't in a rush."

To do this job, you have to be ready for anything, even delivering a baby! Great job Ofcr Enderlin & Hustad and Mom! pic.twitter.com/mkbeSQkjsF — San Diego Police (@SanDiegoPD) February 2, 2017

According to Ken Dillard, Prado started having contractions around 4 a.m. but was not overly concerned because the baby wasn't due for another three weeks. By the time Prado and Dillard left their Mira Mesa, California, apartment, the contractions became more frequent.

After the baby was born, Enderlin and Hustad accompanied the couple to Scripps Memorial Hospital La Jolla.

"In the eight years that we've been partners this was one of the most memorable," Enderlin told ABC News, referring to Hustad. "We're just happy that there were no complications, it was definitely a satisfying experience."