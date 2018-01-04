Police are investigating the death of a California State University student who was found dead at a fraternity house near campus Wednesday, the school said.

Police said they got a medical call from the Cal State University-Fresno Delta Sigma Phi fraternity house about three hours southeast of San Francisco, at around 2:30 p.m. Wednesday.

The male student was rushed to a hospital where he was pronounced dead, according to the university.

Our hearts are broken today as we have learned that an enrolled Fresno State student has died. President Castro joins the campus community in sending condolences to the student's family and friends. Fresno Police is investigating and will issue updates. pic.twitter.com/fr1TOrVWPG — Fresno State (@Fresno_State) January 4, 2018

The student’s name is not being released at this time, pending family notification, the university said in a statement.

“Our hearts are broken today as we learned that an enrolled Fresno State student has died at an off-campus location,” the statement said. “President [Joseph] Castro joins the campus community in sending condolences to the student's family and friends.”

The school confirmed that the Fresno Police Department is investigating the death and said it would release more information when possible.

It was unclear whether the student was a member of the Delta Sigma Phi fraternity.

The frat house’s parking lot was reportedly blocked off with police tape in the wake of the incident as officers interviewed several men on the scene, including some who were wearing the fraternity’s sweatshirts, at around 5 p.m.