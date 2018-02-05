Car crash that killed Indianapolis Colts player allegedly caused by undocumented immigrant: Police

Feb 5, 2018, 11:56 AM ET
PHOTO: Indianapolis Colts linebacker Edwin Jackson, 26, left, and Manuel Orrego-Savala, 37, right. PlayShutterstock/Rex, Indiana State Police
An undocumented immigrant was allegedly driving drunk and is suspected of causing the car crash on Sunday that killed two people, including an Indianapolis Colts player, authorities said.

Jeffrey Monroe, 54, was driving with Colts linebacker Edwin Jackson, 26, early Sunday when Jackson became ill, the Indiana State Police said. Monroe had pulled to the side of Interstate 70 and both men were standing outside the car when a Ford F-150 drove onto the emergency shoulder, hitting both men, police said.

One of the victims was thrown into the center lane of the interstate, police said. That victim was also hit by a state police trooper arriving at the scene, police said.

The suspect, Manuel Orrego-Savala, 37, fled on foot and was later apprehended, police said. He was arrested and is being held in the Marion County Jail. Charges are pending.

Police said that Orrego-Savala, who was using the alias Alex Cabrera Gonsales, was believed to be intoxicated and driving without a license.

He is a citizen of Guatemala and is allegedly in the United States illegally, police said, adding that he was previously deported in 2007 and 2009.

"State police investigators are working with U.S. Federal Immigration Officials and they have placed a hold on Orrego-Savala," police said.

The Colts said in a statement that the team was "heartbroken."

"Edwin was loved by all in the Colts organization," the Colts said. "We admired his outgoing personality, competitive spirit and hard-working mentality. He was well-respected among all with whom he crossed paths, and he will be greatly missed in our locker room and throughout our entire organization."

"We also understand that another person lost his life in the accident, only adding to our sorrow on this day," the statement continued. "We are shocked and saddened by this tragedy, and our thoughts and prayers are with the families of both men during this difficult time."

Fellow NFL players are also mourning on Twitter.

