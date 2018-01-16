Charges possible in Las Vegas mass shooting, attorneys say

Criminal charges may be filed in connection with the Las Vegas mass shooting that killed 58 people and injured hundreds more, attorneys for the Las Vegas Metro Police Department said in court on Tuesday.

The hearing, which took place in a Clark County District Court, was held to determine whether the media should be given access to more search warrant documents involving the shooting.

Police department attorney Nicholas Crosby told Clark County District Judge Elissa Cadish that while no one may be indicted for the actual murders, "There are charges being investigated."

The police department has been arguing against the release of the documents due to the ongoing investigation, but lawyers for the media said that because shooter Stephen Paddock is dead, there is no prosecution pending against him, so the documents are no longer sensitive.

While Crosby told Cadish that the LVMPD can't say in open court why it can't release the documents, attorneys for the media argued that any delay in their release is a violation of the First Amendment.

The search warrant documents in question are separate from federal documents that were released last week.

Cadish said she wanted to read through the documents to compare them to information already available to the public before making a decision.

Paddock, 64, opened fire on thousands of concertgoers from the 32nd floor of his suite at the Mandalay Bay Resort & Casino on Oct. 1.