A cheetah at the St. Louis Zoo welcomed eight cubs in November, the zoo announced Wednesday.

"The cubs, three males and five females, were born at the Saint Louis Zoo River’s Edge Cheetah Breeding Center on November 26, 2017," the zoo wrote on Facebook.

"Mother and cubs are doing well and will remain in their private, indoor maternity den behind the scenes at River’s Edge for the next several months."

Saint Louis Zoo

The zoo shared an adorable video showing the new mom, Bingwa, caring for her cubs.

"Now that the 'cats are out of the bag,' we are happy to share a more recent video of the eight cheetah cubs," the zoo wrote.

The average litter size for a cheetah is three to five cubs, according to Big Cat Rescue.