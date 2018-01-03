Cheetah welcomes 8 cubs at St. Louis Zoo

Jan 3, 2018, 8:55 PM ET
PHOTO: This Dec. 18, 2017, photo provided by the St. Louis Zoo shows Bingwa, a 4-year-old cheetah with her eight three-week-old cubs. Bingwa gave birth Nov. 26 but the births werent announced until, Jan. 3, 2018.Carolyn Kelly/St. Louis Zoo via AP
This Dec. 18, 2017, photo provided by the St. Louis Zoo shows Bingwa, a 4-year-old cheetah with her eight three-week-old cubs. Bingwa gave birth Nov. 26 but the births weren't announced until, Jan. 3, 2018. Eight cubs are a rarity. Zoo officials say cheetah litters are typically three or four cubs.

A cheetah at the St. Louis Zoo welcomed eight cubs in November, the zoo announced Wednesday.

"The cubs, three males and five females, were born at the Saint Louis Zoo River’s Edge Cheetah Breeding Center on November 26, 2017," the zoo wrote on Facebook.

"Mother and cubs are doing well and will remain in their private, indoor maternity den behind the scenes at River’s Edge for the next several months."

For the first time in Saint Louis Zoo history, a cheetah has given birth to eight cheetah cubs. The cubs, three males and five females, were born at the Saint Louis Zoo River's Edge Cheetah Breeding Center, Nov. 26, 2017.

The zoo shared an adorable video showing the new mom, Bingwa, caring for her cubs.

"Now that the 'cats are out of the bag,' we are happy to share a more recent video of the eight cheetah cubs," the zoo wrote.

The average litter size for a cheetah is three to five cubs, according to Big Cat Rescue.

