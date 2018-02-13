Chicago police commander fatally shot

A Chicago police officer was shot and killed after engaging with a suspect near the Thompson Center in downtown Chicago.

Chicago Police Superintendent Eddie Johnson appeared before reporters during a press conference to explain the incident.

He said that this afternoon there was a report of a suspicious person spotted by a police officer who was patrolling the grounds by the Thompson Center, otherwise referred to as the State of Illinois Building, which is fit with businesses on the first floor and a food court on the floor below.

An officer made the initial contact with the suspect but the person fled. Then Cmdr. Paul Bauer, a decorated officer, spotted the suspect and engaged him but was shot multiple times, Johnson said.

Responding officers managed to arrest the suspect, according to Johnson. A weapon was recovered at the scene.

Bauer was rushed to Northwestern Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Johnson, who broke into tears while describing the incident, said that Bauer is survived by his wife and daughter.

Bauer's body was led out of Northwestern Hospital by a convoy of mourning cops to the medical examiner's office.

Already, there has been a flood of support for the fallen commander.

Gov. Bruce Rauner initially offered thoughts and prayers to "the family and colleagues of the officer tragically lost in a shooting at the Thompson Center today."

Then the governor honored Bauer by name.

On behalf of all Illinoisans, thank you to the men and women of the @Chicago_Police. Our prayers go with you as you honor your fallen Commander Paul Bauer. — Bruce Rauner (@GovRauner) February 13, 2018

Chicago Mayor Rahm Emmanuel also extended his condolences.

In a tweet, the mayor asked "every Chicagoan" to keep Bauer's family "in their thoughts and prayers."

The hearts of every Chicagoan are heavy as we mourn the loss of Commander Paul Bauer. Commander Bauer stood for the highest ideals of our police department & our city—to serve & protect the people of Chicago. I ask every Chicagoan to keep his family in their thoughts and prayers. pic.twitter.com/b2lb52fNzZ — Mayor Rahm Emanuel (@ChicagosMayor) February 13, 2018

