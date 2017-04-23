3 children among 5 dead in New York City housefire

Five people -- three of whom were children -- have been killed and several others were injured after a fire erupted at a house in the New York City, officials said.

The fire began shortly before 2:36 p.m. ET at a two-story home in the Queens Village neighborhood of Queens, according the Fire Department of New York. By 4 p.m. most of the fire had been extinguished, the FDNY said.

New York City Mayor Bill De Blasio said it was the biggest loss of life at a fire in the city in two years.

Fire Commissioner Daniel Nigro said the youngest victim was 2 years old and the oldest was 21, but the age of one was still unknown, Fire Commissioner Daniel Nigro said.

"This is a terrible and sad time," Nigro said.

There was still no indication of how the fire started, but a full investigation is underway by city fire marshalls, Nigro said.