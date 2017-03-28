Chris Christie joining Trump effort to combat opioids

New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie is set to play a role in a new White House effort to tackle the nation’s opioid epidemic, a White House official confirms to ABC News.

Christie was a central figure in Trump's campaign and was the first to lead his transition team, but he was replaced with Vice President Mike Pence just days after the election.

He was also passed over for high-profile positions in Trump's administration, such as attorney general.

Politico has reported on the details of a draft order, not yet obtained by ABC News, which calls for the creation of a commission that will be tasked with making recommendations on the funding, treatment and law surrounding opioid addiction and treatment.

The expected commission would mark the president’s first foray into fulfilling one of his big campaign promises to address the opioid crisis.

Though the White House now confirms that Christie is set to take a role in helping the president on the effort, the New Jersey governor was uncharacteristically mum when asked about it on a New Jersey radio show earlier this week.

“We’ll see … I don’t jump any announcements by the President of the United States. If the president has something to announce, he’ll announce it when he wants, and then I can respond if I’m involved in any way,” he said.