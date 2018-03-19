College student goes missing on school trip to Bermuda: Police

Mar 19, 2018, 4:33 AM ET
Mark Dombroski was last seen at midnight on Sunday, March 18, 2018, at The Dog House, a bar on Front Street in the Hamilton section of Bermuda.Google Maps
Mark Dombroski was last seen at midnight on Sunday, March 18, 2018, at The Dog House, a bar on Front Street in the Hamilton section of Bermuda.

Bermuda police are searching for a 19-year-old American college student who went missing on a trip to the country over the weekend.

Mark Dombroski, who is a freshman student at St. Joseph's University in Philadelphia, was traveling to Bermuda as part of the college's rugby team.

Missing teen found in Mexico and heading home: Mother

Slain Pennsylvania college student's parents say they 'won't succumb to hate'

According to police, he was last seen at The Dog House bar on Front Street in Hamilton on midnight Sunday, and was supposed to leave with the team that day.

Dombroski is a native of Delaware, according to Philadelphia ABC station WPVI.

A missing persons poster was released for Mark Dombroski, 19, who went missing on a trip to Bermuda with St. Josephs Universitys rugby team.Bermuda Police Service
A missing person's poster was released for Mark Dombroski, 19, who went missing on a trip to Bermuda with St. Joseph's University's rugby team.

He is described as 6 feet tall with short blonde hair, and was last seen wearing a green T-shirt, khaki pants and black shoes.

Dombroski was part of the St. Joe's rugby team competing in the Ariel Re Bermuda International 7’s Tournament the past week. U.S. colleges, including Notre Dame, Kutztown University, Ohio State and Ithaca College, took part in the tournament.

Bermuda Rugby is offering $1,000 for information on Dombroski's whereabouts, WPVI reported.

ABC News' Will Gretsky contributed to this report.

Comments