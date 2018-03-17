Missing teen found in Mexico and heading home: mother

Mar 17, 2018, 8:52 PM ET

The 16-year-old teen who vanished more two weeks ago after taking a one-way flight to Cancun, Mexico with a 45-year-old married man has been found and have been returned back to the United States, authorities and her family said.

Amy Yu was located at a Mexican resort town on Saturday night, ABC News confirmed after speaking briefly with Yu's mom.

"I'm really happy. Please let everyone know," she told ABC News.

PHOTO: Amy Yu, 16, after she located was in Playa del Carmen, Quintana Roo, Mexico, on March 17, 2018.Courtesy U.S. Marshals Service
Amy Yu, 16, after she located was in Playa del Carmen, Quintana Roo, Mexico, on March 17, 2018.

Yu along with Kevin Esterly, 45, have been missing since March 5, and when the girl did not return home from school that night, her mother reported her missing, the Allentown Police Department said.

Amy was believed to have willingly accompanied Kevin Esterly, 45, out of the country on a one-way flight by way of Dallas, Texas.

The pair were together at the coastal destination Playa del Carmen, in the state of Quintana Roo, according to a U.S. Department of Homeland Security Investigations release.

PHOTO: Kevin Esterly, after beng taken into custody by Mexican authorities, March 17, 2018.Courtesy U.S. Marshals Service
Kevin Esterly, after beng taken into custody by Mexican authorities, March 17, 2018.

Once authorities from the U.S. Marshals Service and Mexican federal investigators pinpointed the pair, according to the release, Esterly was placed into Mexican custody and they were flown to Miami, Florida.

Esterly is expected to be turned over to Miami Police Department and then extradited to Allentown where he is facing a felony charge of custodial interference.

"HSI is happy that United States citizen, Amy Yu, a 16-year-old juvenile runaway, has been safely returned to Pennsylvania," said Marlon Miller, special agent in charge of the HSI Philadelphia.

Allentown Police Chief Glen Dorney stated, "Amy is unharmed and in good health" and that once Yu is back stateside she would be "reunited with her mother."

PHOTO: Amy Yu age 16 and Kevin Esterly age 45, have been reported missing and could possibly be traveling together in a 1999 Red Honda Accord, 2 door bearing PA vehicle registration of KLT 0529.Allentown Police Department
Amy Yu age 16 and Kevin Esterly age 45, have been reported missing and could possibly be traveling together in a 1999 Red Honda Accord, 2 door bearing PA vehicle registration of KLT 0529.

Mom of missing girl, 16, who may have fled to Cancun with older man pleads: 'Can you come home?'

Missing 16-year-old girl may be with man who checked her out of school 10 times: Police

Missing girl, 16, may have flown to Cancun with 45-year-old man: Police

Authorities said he withdrew $4,000 from his wife Stacey's bank account and signed the youth out of the school--falsely claiming to be her stepfather.

PHOTO: An undated photo of missing teenager Amy Yu and her family.Courtesy Miu Luu
An undated photo of missing teenager Amy Yu and her family.

The dragnet to recover Yu and apprehend Esterly was extensive.

PHOTO: An undated photo of missing teenager Amy Yu and her family.Courtesy Miu Luu
An undated photo of missing teenager Amy Yu and her family.

It was capped by the Mexican government issuing a March 15 Amber Alert.

ABC News' Emily Shapiro contribute to this report.

Comments