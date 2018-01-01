A color-blind teenager in Arkansas got the Secret Santa gift of a lifetime this Christmas, courtesy of his co-workers.

Interested in Be Inspired? Add Be Inspired as an interest to stay up to date on the latest Be Inspired news, video, and analysis from ABC News. Add Interest

Cole Williams, a server at a Sonic Drive-In restaurant, broke down in tears Dec. 23 as he opened a box of Enchroma glasses, which allow him to see colors for the first time.

STORYFUL

The eyewear "alleviates red-green colorblindness, enhancing colors without the compromise of color accuracy," according to the company's website.

The Poyen High School student, 17, told ABC News, "It makes it a lot easier for me to match my clothes now when I go to school. So, that's a big plus for me."

Chris Fisher, an assistant manager at the Sheridan, Arkansas, Sonic who captured Williams’ opening his gift on video, told ABC Little Rock affiliate KATV-TV that when he learned Williams was color-blind, he asked the staffers whether they wanted to pool their money to get Williams the glasses.

Students surprise colorblind teacher with specialty glasses

Company claims new glasses will help color-blind people perceive colors better

STORYFUL

Williams' co-workers then rigged their Secret Santa tradition, with everyone chipping in for his gift.

In the video Fisher posted to Facebook, Williams was so overwhelmed that before he could even try on the glasses, he went around hugging each of his co-workers and thanking them.

"I was very shocked and I was very overwhelmed by all the joy and love I had from all my co-workers," he told ABC News of the glasses that sell on the Enchroma website for at least $349?

STORYFUL

Williams said the first thing he noticed when he put the glasses on was "how bright and bold the colors were, especially green."

"Before I got these glasses, I thought it was the most disgusting color on the planet," he said. "Now, I want to say it's one of my favorite colors."