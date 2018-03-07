1 cop killed, 2 others shot in Missouri; suspect dead

A Missouri police officer was killed and two others were injured late Tuesday in a shooting in Clinton, Mo.

According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, the police officers were shot at about 10 p.m. when they entered a residence in the small town of Clinton -- about 75 miles southeast of Kansas City.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol initially reported the Clinton Police Department, SWAT teams and the Henry County Sheriff's Department were outside the residence where the suspect was barricaded. By 12:30 a.m. local time, officers had entered the residence and found the suspect dead.

"We're still piecing everything together," said Sgt. Bill Lowe, from the Missouri State Highway Patrol. "We're way early in the investigation."

Lowe said they were still investigating whether the suspect was shot by police or took his own life.

The two injured officers are being treated, police said.

Kansas City ABC affiliate KMBC reported the death on Tuesday was seven months to the day a fellow Clinton police officer, Gary Michael, was shot and killed. Michael was killed after pulling over a driver for a traffic violation last August, KMBC reported.

"It's hard to put into words what you go through when you have an officer killed in the line of duty, and then to have it happen to a department after a short period of time, that's hard to wrap your head around," Lowe said. "I do know the Clinton Police Department is a well-respected police department -- not only in this area, but around this area -- and they're going to forge on. They'll need help along the way. We're all saddened by this tragic event."

Ian McCarthy has been charged with first-degree murder for the shooting of Michael. He has pleaded not guilty. The Associated Press reported just three weeks ago prosecutors would seek the death penalty in Michael's shooting.