A man was arrested Monday near the White House Monday for allegedly threatening to kill “all white police” at the residence.

The Secret Service was notified to be on the lookout for the man who had "reportedly traveled to Washington, D.C., for the purpose" of carrying out the alleged threat, according to a statement. The Secret Service said they were tipped off by Montgomery County, Maryland, Police Department.

"Secret Service personnel at the White House immediately increased their posture of readiness and began searching for [the suspect],” the Secret Service's statement reads, adding that the suspect "was observed by Secret Service personnel on the north side of Pennsylvania Avenue near Lafayette Park."

The suspect, of Dallas, was taken into custody and charged with making felony threats. He was not armed with a weapon at the time of his arrest.

The investigation is ongoing.

President Donald Trump was not at the White House at the time of the incident, as he is on a five-country tour through Asia.

ABC News' Jack Date contributed to this report.