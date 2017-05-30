Dallas residents help rescue police officer after crash

Dallas residents came to the aid of a police officer after a pickup truck side-swiped his squad car, sending it into a creek.
According to the Dallas Police Department, the officer was responding to a burglary call in the southwest part of the city on Memorial Day when the incident occurred.
Witnesses told ABC-owned station WFAA that the pickup hit the officer's car. None of the suspects have been apprehended at this time, according to the Dallas Police Department.
At least a dozen bystanders rushed to help the officer after his car fell about 30 feet into a creek.
Picture of Good samaritans helping rescue Dallas Police officer after car pushed into creek by hit and run driver pic.twitter.com/O815JtHIWC— Rebecca Lopez (@rlopezwfaa) May 29, 2017
The police officer, whose name has not yet been released, was taken to a nearby hospital and remains in stable condition, the Dallas Police Department told ABC News.