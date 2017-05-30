Dallas residents help rescue police officer after crash

Dallas residents came to the aid of a police officer after a pickup truck side-swiped his squad car, sending it into a creek.

According to the Dallas Police Department, the officer was responding to a burglary call in the southwest part of the city on Memorial Day when the incident occurred.

Witnesses told ABC-owned station WFAA that the pickup hit the officer's car. None of the suspects have been apprehended at this time, according to the Dallas Police Department.

At least a dozen bystanders rushed to help the officer after his car fell about 30 feet into a creek.

Picture of Good samaritans helping rescue Dallas Police officer after car pushed into creek by hit and run driver

The police officer, whose name has not yet been released, was taken to a nearby hospital and remains in stable condition, the Dallas Police Department told ABC News.