One person is dead and 14 injured, following a shooting incident at a Cincinnati nightclub early Sunday morning, police said.

"It's a large and complicated homicide scene," Cincinnati Police Department Sgt. Eric Franz told ABC News of the scene at Cameo Nightclub.

"There was a shooting here this morning around one o'clock in the morning," he said. "We have 14 people that have been injured from gunfire, one of which is deceased."

Sgt. Franz added, "At this point we have multiple witnesses we're interviewing and we have nobody in custody."

"We've got a really large scene at multiple hospitals," he said of the victims.

Kelly Martin, a spokeswoman for University of Cincinnati Medical Center, told ABC News that it admitted 8 people early this morning, but she did not specify if those individuals were connected to the shooting.

A spokesman for Bethesda North told ABC News it admitted two patients related to the shooting.

On its Facebook page, Cameo says it provides "excitement and entertainment to the tri-state," adding that Saturdays at the venue are "grown and sexy night."

ABC News' Andrew Evans, Matt Foster and Devin Villacis contributed to this report.