1 dead, 12 tourists injured in Egypt hot air balloon crash

One tourist is dead and a dozen more were injured in a hot air balloon crash in Egypt on Friday, the latest balloon accident in a number of tragedies in the popular tourist region of Luxor over the past few years.

All of those involved in the accident are believed to be foreign tourists. An official from Luxor's governor's office said the person killed was a 36-year-old woman from South Africa. The injured included tourists from Spain, South Africa and Argentina.

The Egyptian Ministry of Health said 12 people were injured in the crash, which took place at about 7:30 a.m. local time. The Egypt Aviation Authority said there were 20 passengers on the balloon.

The crash was caused by strong winds that led the pilot to lose control over the balloon as he was landing, according to the governor's statement.

The accident occurred in Luxor, in southern Egypt, which is popular with tourists due to its number of ancient temples and ruins. The Karnak Temple Complex, which dates back to around 2000 B.C., is located within the modern-day city. The Valley of the Kings, which has dozens of ancient tombs, including that of King Tutankhamun, is located just outside the city.

Hot air balloon rides were temporarily suspended in Egypt in 2016 after a crash landing led to the injuries of 22 Chinese tourists.

The deadliest balloon crash in history occurred in February 2013 in Luxor, when 19 people were killed. Balloon flights were grounded for two months after that accident.

Sixteen people were injured in a Luxor hot air balloon flight in 2011 as well.

ABC News' Mark Osborne contributed to this report.