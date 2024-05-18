Rudy Giuliani served with Arizona fake electors indictment after 80th birthday party

Giuliani had bragged he couldn't be found to be served the papers.

Rudy Giuliani was served Friday night with notice of his indictment related to efforts to overturn the 2020 presidential election results in Arizona after his 80th birthday party and after boasting on social media that he had avoided being served.

"The final defendant was served moments ago. @RudyGiuliani nobody is above the law," Arizona Attorney General Kris Mayes posted on X, replying directly to a post from Giuliani earlier Friday night taunting Mayes with a photo from his 80th birthday party for failing to deliver his indictment.

Giuliani, in a since-deleted tweet, wrote, "If Arizona authorities can't find me by tomorrow morning: 1. They must dismiss the indictment; 2. They must concede they can't count votes."

Mayes shared a screenshot of the post even after it was deleted.

Giuliani was served with the indictment after his birthday party, which was hosted in Palm Beach, Florida, by GOP consultant Caroline Wren, had ended and as he was walking to a car, according to his spokesman Ted Goodman.

"He was unfazed and enjoyed an incredible evening with hundreds of people, from all walks of life, who love and respect him for his contributions to society. We look forward to full vindication soon," Goodman said.

Former mayor of New York Rudy Giuliani speaks during a news conference outside the federal courthouse in Washington, Dec. 15, 2023. Jose Luis Magana/AP, FILE

When the indictment was announced in late April, an adviser to Giuliani said, "The continued weaponization of our justice system should concern every American, from Arizona to Michigan and everywhere in between, as it does permanent, irrevocable harm to the country."

Giuliani is scheduled to be in court Tuesday for his arraignment.

Former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows, Trump adviser Boris Epshteyn, and former Trump lawyers Jenna Ellis, John Eastman and Christina Bobb were among the others to be indicted on charges including fraud, forgery, and conspiracy.