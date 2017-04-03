3 dead after boiler explosion in St. Louis

Three people were killed and several others seriously injured after a boiler exploded at a building in St. Louis, Missouri, sending a piece of equipment flying into the air and through the roof of another building, fire officials said.

The boiler explosion at the Loy-Lange Box Co. left one person dead in that building, authorities said at a news conference this morning.

After the explosion, a piece of the boiler was tossed into the air and pierced the roof of a nearby building, killing two people, officials said.

St. Louis Fire Department

Two people were left in critical condition and two others suffered non-life-threatening injuries, the fire department said.

The mayor's director of communications described the piece of the boiler as "van-sized."

This story is developing. Please check back for more updates.

ABC News' Jason Volack contributed to this report.