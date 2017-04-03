3 dead after boiler explosion in St. Louis

Apr 3, 2017, 11:14 AM ET
PHOTO: The St. Louis Fire Department confirmed the three people had died after a boiler explosion in St. Louis, April 3, 2017. PlayKMOV
Three people were killed and several others seriously injured after a boiler exploded at a building in St. Louis, Missouri, sending a piece of equipment flying into the air and through the roof of another building, fire officials said.

The boiler explosion at the Loy-Lange Box Co. left one person dead in that building, authorities said at a news conference this morning.

After the explosion, a piece of the boiler was tossed into the air and pierced the roof of a nearby building, killing two people, officials said.

PHOTO: The St. Louis Fire department confirmed that there were three fatalities at Russell and South Broadway in St. Louis. St. Louis Fire Department
Two people were left in critical condition and two others suffered non-life-threatening injuries, the fire department said.

The mayor's director of communications described the piece of the boiler as "van-sized."

This story is developing. Please check back for more updates.

ABC News' Jason Volack contributed to this report.