1 dead, dozens injured in cosmetics factory explosion

One person is dead and dozens more were injured after a pair of explosions and a fire at a cosmetics plant in New York.

"A deceased male employee was recovered from the plant fire at approximately 7:40 p.m.,” Justin Rodriguez, of the Orange County Executive’s Office, told ABC News late Monday evening.

There were two explosions at the factory, with the first reported at around 10:15 a.m. and the next about 25 minutes later.

The cause of the blasts is under investigation.

The factory is home to a business named Verla International, which describes itself as a contract packaging and filling company with over 40 lines of nail polish and 40 lines of other cosmetics and perfumes, according to the company's website.

There were seven firefighters were among the 33 people injured. Almost all have been treated and released, with most suffering from smoke inhalation and heat exposure. All of those injured are expected to survive.

Records from the Occupational Safety and Health Administration indicate the plant had nine violations earlier this year related to exit maintenance and the use of flammable liquids, among other issues. Of those violations, six were classified as "serious." It's not clear if those violations are related to today's incident.

The factory is located in New Windsor, a town about 65 miles north of New York City.

ABC News' Greg Croft and Darren Reynolds contributed to this report.