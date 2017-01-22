At Least 2 Dead in Georgia as Tornado Outbreak Continues

A tornado outbreak in the Southeast continued this morning with at least two people dead from a twister hitting a southernmost area of Georgia on the Florida border.

The coroner in Brooks County, Georgia, told ABC News that two people are confirmed to have died.

The National Weather Service reported a tornado near Adel, Georgia, which is in the county just north of Brooks, shortly before 4 a.m. ET.

That tornado was one of 16 reported so far this weekend, with 11 of them in Georgia, ABC News meteorologist Daniel Manzo said.

The fatalities in south Georgia follow the deaths of four people in the area of Hattiesburg, Mississippi, on Saturday morning after a large tornado touched down there, leaving destroyed homes, collapsed buildings, downed power lines, and residents trapped in their homes, authorities said.

Further north in Choctaw County, Mississippi, on Saturday at least four people were injured and at least 20 homes damaged from a possible tornado, the National Weather Service reported.

"At 3:45 a.m. CST, a confirmed tornado was located over West Hattiesburg, moving northeast at 50 mph," read a National Weather Service warning of severe weather issued at 3:46 a.m.

William Carey University in downtown Hattiesburg also reported damage to its campus. A Facebook Live post gave a tour of damage to the university.

Ryan Moore, a reporter with ABC affiliate WDAM-TV in Hattiesburg, tweeted several photos of the devastation, writing that multiple structures were damaged.

Damage alone Duke & Arledge Streets. Multiple structures damaged. #mswx pic.twitter.com/57rSpOrC55 — Ryan Moore (@RyanMooreMS) January 21, 2017

Entire room off of a church near Arledge in downtown Hattiesburg. #mswx pic.twitter.com/nPg2I68tMB — Ryan Moore (@RyanMooreMS) January 21, 2017

A flash of lightning shows damage along Arledge Street in downtown Hattiesburg. #mswx pic.twitter.com/ZzNNqo1G0u — Ryan Moore (@RyanMooreMS) January 21, 2017

ABC News' David Caplan, Brendan Rand and Matt Foster contributed to this report.

This story is developing. Please check back for updates.