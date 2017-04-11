1 dead, 2 injured in shooting at Ficosa plant in Tennessee

A woman is dead and two people are in critical condition after a shooting at an automotive part production plant in Cookeville, Tennessee, this morning, the Putnam County Sheriff's Office said.

The scene at the Ficosa plant has since been secured and there is no danger to the public, the Cookeville Police Department said.

The woman was the shooter and it appears she took her own life, officials said at a news conference this afternoon.

Two of three people involved worked at the plant, officials said.

Cookeville Mayor Ricky Shelton said it was an isolated incident and called it a tragedy for everyone involved.