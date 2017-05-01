1 dead, 3 injured in UT Austin stabbing; suspect in custody: Police

May 1, 2017, 5:20 PM ET
PHOTO: A person is treated by first responders after a deadly stabbing attack on University of Texas campus in Austin, Texas, May 1, 2017.PlayEmily Johnson via AP
Police have taken a suspect into custody after multiple people were stabbed on the University of Texas at Austin campus on Monday.

The suspect, identified by campus police as 20-year-old student Kendrex J. White, was apprehended for allegedly attacking four people. One of the victims died from their injuries at the scene, according to campus police.

All of the victims were students believed to be around age 20, said UT at Austin Police Chief David Carter said in a press conference Monday afternoon.

The three victims who were transported to the hospital were "seriously injured," said UT at Austin President Greg Fenves.

The stabbings happened near the Gregory Gym, according to the Austin Police Department.

Around 1:49 p.m., police received a call detailing an individual attacking or assaulting someone outside the gym, Carter said. When an officer arrived on the scene about two minutes later, he observed an individual armed with what appeared to be a large hunting knife walking away from a victim, Carter said.

PHOTO: Police officers respond to reports of a stabbing near a gymnasium at the University of Texas at Austin campus, May 1, 2017.KVUE
Three more stabbing victims were found about a block away, Carter said. White allegedly walked around the Gregory Gym plaza "calmly" as he attacked the students, Carter said.

At least 25 people, mostly students, witnessed the stabbings, Carter said. White is currently being interrogated by police and has not yet been charged. There is no known motive at this time, Carter said.

PHOTO: Law enforcement officers secure the scene after a fatal stabbing attack on the University of Texas campus Monday, May, 1, 2017.Tamir Kalifa/Austin American-Statesman via AP
Law enforcement officers secure the scene after a fatal stabbing attack on the University of Texas campus Monday, May, 1, 2017.

Police warned people to avoid the area but said there is no ongoing threat to the campus. Classes have been canceled for the rest of the day, Fenves said.

"This breaks my heart to have to announce this," Fenves said. "It breaks my heart when any of our students are touched by tragedy."

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott wrote on Twitter that he is "praying" for those affected by the "heinous attack."

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.