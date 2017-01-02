Four people, all believed to be minors, are dead from suspected pesticide poisoning at a home in Amarillo, Texas, Monday, officials said.

The fire department said the case appears to be an "accidental poisoning with no criminal intent."

The victims were found after the fire department responded to a medical call around 5 a.m. today, the fire department said. Besides the four fatalities, several people were hospitalized, the fire department said.

Family members told the fire department the pesticide contained the chemical aluminum phosphide, officials said.

"At some point, a family member tried washing the chemical from underneath the house with water," the fire department said. "When this chemical comes in contact with water, it creates Phosphine gas, which is highly poisonous and can cause pulmonary edema and respiratory failure."

The fire department said it's unclear how long the family was exposed.