What we know about the deadly police shooting of bride-to-be in Minneapolis

The mayor of Minneapolis and a mourning community are looking for answers after a woman was shot and killed by police this weekend.

Here's what we know about the deadly Saturday encounter.

The shooting

Just before 11:30 p.m. Saturday, two Minneapolis police officers "responded to a 911 call of a possible assault," and "at one point an officer fired their weapon, fatally striking a woman," according to the state Bureau of Criminal Apprehension (BCA), the lead investigating agency.

The BCA said the 911 call will not be released until the investigation is over.

The officers' body cameras were not turned on at the time of the shooting and the squad camera didn't capture what happened, the BCA said, adding that "investigators are attempting to determine whether any video of the incident exists."

"When the investigation is complete, the BCA will turn its findings over to the Hennepin County Attorney’s Office for review," the bureau said.

The two officers involved are on paid administrative leave, the Minneapolis Police Department said.

A call for more answers

Minneapolis Mayor Betsy Hodges said, "I’m sad, disturbed, and looking for more answers, like many of you," including as to why the police body cameras were not on.

Hodges said there are "few facts" available to the public at this point, and she called on BCA investigators to share as much information as they can as quickly as they can.

"This is a tragedy — for the family, for a neighborhood I know well, and for our whole city," Hodges said. "My thoughts are with the family and the community. There is a long road of healing ahead, and a lot of work remains to be done."

Minneapolis Police Chief Janeé Harteau called the shooting "clearly a tragic death," saying in a statement, "I want to acknowledge the pain and frustration that family and community members have."

"I also want to assure you that I understand why so many people have so many questions at this point," Harteau said. "I have many of the same questions and it is why we immediately asked for an external and independent investigation into the officer-involved shooting death. I've asked for the investigation to be expedited to provide transparency and to answer as many questions as quickly as we can.”

The victim

The medical examiner's office has not yet released the victim's identity, but the Minneapolis Star Tribune said she was 40-year-old Justine Damond, an Australian woman living in Minneapolis with her fiance, Don Damond.

"Her maiden name was Justine Ruszczyk," the Star Tribune said, adding, "While the couple were not yet married, Justine referred to herself as Damond on her personal website."

Damond's website says she was a yoga instructor, a personal health and life coach and a "meditation teacher, embracing and teaching the neuro-scientific benefits of meditation."

Family friend Julie Reed read a statement on behalf of Justine Damond's family at a press conference in Australia.

"She was treasured and loved and we will really miss her," Reed said.

The Star Tribune said some people wept at a vigil held in the neighborhood Sunday. About 50 friends and neighbors held hands in a semicircle near the site of the incident, and about 200 or more others watched from the sidewalk and the street, the Star Tribune said.

Jeff Wheeler/Star Tribune via AP

In a live video posted to the Women's March Minnesota Facebook page on Sunday afternoon, Don Damond's son, 22-year-old Zach Damond, said, "My mom is dead because a police officer shot her for reasons I don't know. And I demand answers."

"If anybody can help just call the police and demand answers," he said. "I'm so done with all this violence."

He said he thinks that police should be trained differently.

This incident comes one year after another high profile police-involved shooting death in the state. On July 6, 2016, St. Anthony police officer Jeronimo Yanez, who is Latino, shot Philando Castile, a 32-year-old black man, several times during a traffic stop in Falcon Heights, a suburb of St. Paul. Yanez, who no longer works for the police department, was found not guilty of second-degree manslaughter last month.

ABC News' Josh Hoyos and Dominick Proto contributed to this report.