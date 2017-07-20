O.J. Simpson's defense attorney Malcolm LaVergne quipped with his client during Simpson's parole hearing Thursday at the start of the closing remarks.

When asked by the judge to begin their last remarks, LaVergne mentioned that he had an undated letter from Simpson to Las Vegas Assemblyman Ozzie Fumo.

When LaVergne couldn't find the letter, he looked at Simpson and asked in front of the commissioners, "Did you take the the letter?"

"I can't find it now," LaVergne said.

LaVergne then read the letter to the board, estimating it to have been written within the last nine months. In the letter, Simpson congratulated Fumo for his new position as a state legislator.

LaVergne then argued to the board that Simpson's letter didn't ask for special treatment or an early release, but instead showed how Simpson wants to help other inmates have "a better life."

Simpson, 70, faced a parole board on Thursday after nine years in prison for committing robbery in Las Vegas.

In 2007, he was arrested after he led a group of men into a hotel and casino to steal sports memorabilia at gunpoint, contending it belonged to him.

During the hearing, Simpson said he takes "full responsibility" for his actions.

ABC News' Emily Shapiro contributed to this report.